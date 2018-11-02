Clear

Supreme Court takes up Maryland Peace Cross case

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to take up a religious liberty case concerning a 93-year-old war memorial...

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to take up a religious liberty case concerning a 93-year-old war memorial in Maryland that challengers say violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution because it stands on public ground and is in the shape of a cross.

A lower court ruled in favor of the challengers, holding that the "monument here has the primary effect of endorsing religion and excessively entangles the government in religion."

Supporters of the monument, known as the Peace Cross, asked the justices to take the case, pointing out there are similar memorials in Arlington National Cemetery.

The memorial was completed in 1925 using contributions from private donors and the American Legion. In 1961, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission acquired the monument and the land it sits on.

