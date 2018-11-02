Clear

Trump admits Republicans can lose the House

During a campaign rally in Huntington, West Virginia, President Donald Trump admitted that Democrats could take the House in the upcoming midterm election.

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 6:49 PM
Updated: Nov. 2, 2018 7:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump during his campaign rally in West Virginia admitted that Democrats could take the House.

"If Chuck Schumer, cryin' Chuck, and Nancy Pelosi, and the legendary Maxine Waters take power they will try to erase our gains and eradicate our progress," Trump said.

"We will be fighting. It will be ridiculous, frankly. It will be bad for the country," he continued. "The Democrats -- and it could happen. Could happen. We're doing very well, and we're doing really well in the Senate. But it could happen, and you know what you do?

"My whole life, you know what I say? Don't worry about it. Just figure it out. Does that make sense? I'll just figure it out."

On Wednesday, the President told reporters ahead of a campaign event that Republicans are "doing well in the Senate and it looks like we're doing OK in the House. We're going to have to see."

Pressed on the matter, he attempted to soften his initial take, saying, "I think we're going to do well in the House. We're doing, really, extraordinarily well in the Senate."

According to CNN's latest midterm elections forecast, Democrats will win 226 House seats (and the House majority) while Republicans will win just 209 seats. A Democratic win of 203 seats and 262 seats is within the margin of error.


