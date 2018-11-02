Flake: I certainly don't like Trump's tone

Sen. Jeff Flake called the web video tweeted by President Donald Trump on Thursday "sickening," telling CNN's Wolf Blitzer that he doesn't "like the tone that President Trump has taken with regard to blaming immigrants."

"This notion that this is all the Democrats' fault is just wrong," the Arizona Republican said Friday on "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer," noting that in 2013, every Senate Democrat had voted in favor of a bipartisan immigration bill, which Flake called "the last real vote we had on substantial immigration reform."

In an attempt to hype up his base voters ahead of the midterm elections next week, Trump has focused his incendiary rhetoric on immigration, dubbing this campaign cycle the "election of the caravan" -- a reference to the group of migrants traveling north toward the US border through Mexico.

Both Trump and former President Barack Obama were on the campaign trail Friday, stumping for candidates four days before voters are scheduled to head to the polls.

When asked by Blitzer about both politicians' messages, Flake agreed he was more in line with Obama's tone.

"I've always felt that the tone is better," Flake said of the Democratic former president.

Flake has been a vocal critic of Trump and is not running for re-election, and he added that he is "cheering" for a few Democrats, including Rep. Steve King's opponent.

"Some of the statements he's made over the years with regard to migrants coming across the southern border and more recent comments in this regard have just not been good for the country, certainly not good for the party," Flake said of the Iowa Republican.