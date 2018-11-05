Clear

Xherdan Shaqiri left out of Liverpool squad for game in Belgrade

Xherdan Shaqiri has been left out of Liverpool's squad for the Champions League match against Red Star Belgr...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 4:18 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Xherdan Shaqiri has been left out of Liverpool's squad for the Champions League match against Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

During the World Cup in Russia earlier this year Shaqiri scored in Switzerland's 2-1 win over Serbia in Kaliningrad and then crossed his hands to make a double eagle gesture, widely interpreted as paying homage to Albania's flag.

Belgrade

Continents and regions

England

Europe

Liverpool

Northern Europe

Serbia

Southern Europe

Sports figures

United Kingdom

Xherdan Shaqiri

World governing body FIFA subseqently fined Shaqiri $10,133 for "unsporting behavior contrary to the principles of fair-play" for his celebration.

"It's a situation where we will go to the fantastic city of Belgrade as a football team to play football," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's website.

"We have heard and read the speculation and talk about what kind of reception Shaq would receive and although we have no idea what would happen, we want to go there and be focused 100% on football and not have to think about anything else, that's all.

"We are Liverpool FC, a big club, a football team but we don't have any message further than that. We have no political message, absolutely not. We want the focus to be on a great game of football, free from anything else.

"We are keen to be respectful and keen to avoid any distractions that would take focus away from a 90-minute-plus contest that is important for football and only football.

"So for that reason, Shaq is not involved and he accepts and understands this. Shaq is our player, we love him, and he will play for us a lot of times, but not on Tuesday.

More to follow...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events