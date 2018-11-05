Clear

URGENT - US officially reimposes all sanctions lifted under 2015 Iran nuclear deal

(CNN) -- The United States officially reimposed all penalties that had been lifted as part of the Iranian...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 8:31 AM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 8:31 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The United States officially reimposed all penalties that had been lifted as part of the Iranian nuclear deal as the Trump administration added nearly 700 targets, including 50 Iranian financial institutions, to a sanctions list Monday. In a sweeping list, the Treasury Department labeled an additional 700 entities, including individuals, banks, vessels, aircraft and Iran's energy sector as part of its decision to reapply harsh sanctions that kicked in early Monday morning. The reinstated sanctions follow the Trump administration's decision in May to pull out of the international nuclear deal. The move brings the total of Iranian-related targets sanctioned under the Trump administration to 900 in less than two years and represents a significant escalation of Washington's efforts to place economic pressure on the Iranian regime.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events