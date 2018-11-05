Clear

NBC says it will pull Trump campaign's racist ad -- after airing it on 'Sunday Night Football'

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 10:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Trump campaign's racist anti-immigration ad will no longer run on NBC or any NBC-owned network.

Following a storm of backlash after it showed the ad on "Sunday Night Football," NBC said Monday morning that it would no longer air the ad, which vilifies immigrants.

"After further review we recognize the insensitive nature of the ad and have decided to cease airing it across our properties as soon as possible," an NBC spokesperson said in a statement.

"Sunday Night Football" is one of the most watched programs on television, routinely averaging more than 10 million viewers. This week's game was likely even more popular with viewers, as it featured a highly-anticipated matchup between two of the league's premier quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

MSNBC had also been running the ad up until Monday morning.

CNN had previously determined that the ad is racist and declined to sell airtime for it.

The ad tries to motivate GOP turnout by playing on fears of the migrants traveling through Mexico.

On Saturday Donald Trump Jr. complained that "CNN refused to run" the ad.

CNN public relations responded on Twitter: "CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts."

