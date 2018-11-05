Clear

Rafael Nadal withdraws from ATP finals with injury

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London because he is still stru...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:15 PM
Updated: Nov. 5, 2018 12:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London because he is still struggling with an abdominal injury.

The Spaniard missed last week's Paris Masters with the same problem and has taken advantage of his enforced layoff to have ankle surgery.

ATP World Tour

Diseases and disorders

Health and medical

Men's professional tennis

Professional tennis

Rafael Nadal

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Tennis

Wounds and injuries

The 31-year-old, who was knocked off the No. 1 spot by Serbia's Novak Djokovic Monday, will be replaced by American John Isner at the Nov. 11-18 event at London's O2 Arena.

Writing on his Facebook page in Spanish, the Mallorcan said 2018 had been "a complicated year," which had been "very good" when he has been able to play "and in turn very bad" when it came to injuries.

His long-time press agent Benito Perez-Barbadillo emailed CNN a statement Monday saying Nadal was set to undergo surgery on a "free body bone" in his right ankle.

"An arthroscopy will be practiced to remove it and be able to be in perfect conditions for the beginning of next season," Nadal's doctor Angel Ruiz-Cotorro, of Clínica Mapfre de Medicina del Tenis, said in the statement.

READ: Nadal helps clear up after Mallorca floods

His withdrawal is another blow for the organizer of the ATP Finals with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray also missing with a long-term hip injury.

Nadal has played just nine events in 2018, winning five of them, including an historic 11th French Open title at Roland Garros for his 17th career grand slam.

He played his last match at the US Open in September, when he retired with a knee injury in the semifinal against Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro.

Visit CNN.com/tennis for more news, features and videos

It was his second retirement in a major match after an upper leg injury forced him out of the Australian Open quarterfinal against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the start of the season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events