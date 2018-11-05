Quickly catch up on the day's news

Clear

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 12:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:

-- The United States officially reimposed all penalties that had been lifted as part of the Iranian nuclear deal as the Trump administration added nearly 700 targets, including 50 Iranian financial institutions, to a sanctions list.

-- A new statue of Liverpool star Mo Salah was unveiled in his native Egypt and quickly had football fans on social media in stitches.

-- More than 31 million votes have been cast early or by mail nationwide, according to data collected by Catalist. If you weren't one of the early birds, here's everything you need to know about the midterm elections.

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year's Eve in Japan.

-- A newlywed couple died after the helicopter carrying them from their wedding crashed in Uvalde, Texas.

-- Lowe's announced that it will be closing 51 North American stores that are underperforming . The decision will help the hardware chain focus on its most profitable stores.

-- An 11-year-old boy shot and killed his grandmother before turning the gun on himself after being asked to clean his room and pick up after himself throughout the day, the grandfather says.

-- Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore gave birth to daughter Brooklyn Doris, with husband Marc Daly.

-- Armed men kidnapped 79 children from a boarding school in Cameroon's Northwest region, a local government official told CNN.

Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
