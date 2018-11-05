Clear

Suspect in Girl Scouts hit-and-run was 'huffing' before fatal wreck, police say

The man police say was driving a truck that killed three Girl Scouts and a woman in Wisconsin had been "huff...

Posted: Nov. 5, 2018 1:28 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The man police say was driving a truck that killed three Girl Scouts and a woman in Wisconsin had been "huffing," or intentionally inhaling chemical fumes, police said Monday.

The woman was the mother of one of the girls killed Saturday, police said.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

Deaths and fatalities

Girl Scouts

Hit and run

Motor vehicle crimes

Non-profit and NGO organizations

Society

Traffic accidents

Vehicle violent crime

Colten R. Treu, 21, drove his pickup truck into the group of Scouts, the Lake Hallie Police Department said. The girls were wearing highly visible green safety vests while participating in a highway cleanup project.

Treu, of Chippewa Falls, fled but later turned himself in to police. So did his passenger. Both told police they had been huffing before the accident.

Treu's bond was set at $250,000. He was due back in court Tuesday. He is being held on charges of homicide, hit and run, and homicide while intoxicated.

CNN has been unable to reach Treu, who does not yet have an attorney.

Police identified the victims as:

  • Jayna S. Kelley, 9, of Lake Hallie
  • Autum A. Helgeson, 10, of Lake Hallie
  • Haylee J. Hickle, 10, of Lafayette
  • Sara Jo Schneider, 32, Haylee's mother

Another girl, 10, was injured and hospitalized. Police said she was in stable condition Monday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Rain will move in during the early morning hours and stick around through early afternoon. By evening, the rain should come to an end and clouds should begin to break up. Highs today will be in the lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events