Suspect in Girl Scouts hit-and-run was 'huffing' before fatal wreck, police say

The man police say was driving a truck that killed three Girl Scouts and a woman in Wisconsin had been "huffing," or intentionally inhaling chemical fumes, police said Monday.

The woman was the mother of one of the girls killed Saturday, police said.

Colten R. Treu, 21, drove his pickup truck into the group of Scouts, the Lake Hallie Police Department said. The girls were wearing highly visible green safety vests while participating in a highway cleanup project.

Treu, of Chippewa Falls, fled but later turned himself in to police. So did his passenger. Both told police they had been huffing before the accident.

Treu's bond was set at $250,000. He was due back in court Tuesday. He is being held on charges of homicide, hit and run, and homicide while intoxicated.

CNN has been unable to reach Treu, who does not yet have an attorney.

Police identified the victims as:

Jayna S. Kelley, 9, of Lake Hallie

Autum A. Helgeson, 10, of Lake Hallie

Haylee J. Hickle, 10, of Lafayette

Sara Jo Schneider, 32, Haylee's mother

Another girl, 10, was injured and hospitalized. Police said she was in stable condition Monday.