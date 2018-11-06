Why did the salmon cross the road?
Simple. To have babies, at least according to Alexis Leonard, a fish hatchery specialist, who recorded the video of more than a dozen salmon swimming across a flooded US Highway 101 in Shelton, Washington, Saturday.
Animals
Endurance sports
Fish and shellfish
Life forms
Marine animals
Running and jogging
Sports and recreation
Leonard and her father were headed back to Eells Springs Trout Hatchery when they came across the first salmon.
"We kind of saw one fish dart across the road," she said. Leonard recorded the video for her sister, who had never seen fish swimming across a road, and also posted it on Facebook. The video quickly went viral. As of Monday night, it had more than 1,200 views.
This isn't an unusual occurrence in Washington, Leonard said. Salmon in the area typically come from the Skokomish River and inhabit the creeks in order to spawn, or have babies. When there's heavy rain, Leonard said, the creeks flood, sending the fish everywhere.
"If they're lucky, it'll meet up with the creek on the other side of the road, if they're not they're stranded," Leonard said.
Leonard, who has been working in hatcheries since 2015, also said the fish population at area hatcheries often explodes because of heavy rain and fish crossing the road.
"You can go from a few fish to a few thousand fish overnight," she said.
Related Content
- Video captures salmon swimming across a road in Washington
- Video captures officer knocking down motorcycle rider
- Hate in America captured on video
- Meth bust captured on video by driver
- Police investigate officer for alleged road rage assault captured on surveillance video
- Authorities capture 13-foot alligator
- How five videos captured the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
- Video captures bobcat, snake facing off in Arizona
- Video captures mother busting out bus window with hammer
- NOAA's dive off Outer Banks wildlife refuge captures dramatic video