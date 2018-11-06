Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Twin sisters give birth to daughters an hour apart

Twin sisters in California passed on their tradition of sharing a birthday, giving birth to baby daughters w...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 5:06 AM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 5:06 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Twin sisters in California passed on their tradition of sharing a birthday, giving birth to baby daughters within an hour of each other Sunday.

Fresno sisters Bao Nhia Julia Yang and Bao Kou Julie Yang, 23, unexpectedly went into labor at the same time, although their due dates were two days apart, CNN affiliate KPGE reported.

Demographic groups

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Health and health care (by demographic group)

Health and medical

Maternal and child health

Medical fields and specialties

Obstetrics and gynecology

Population and demographics

Pregnancy and childbirth

Society

Twins and multiple births

Women's health

"I started having like, I started spotting, so I think I knew that I was going to be in labor. And then I told her, and she was like, 'I'm having pain here and there too. I might be in there with you too,'" Bao Kou told KPGE.

Sure enough, both had baby girls Sunday night at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

"It's like a miracle," Bao Kou said.

Laura Schleicher, a nurse who helped deliver both babies, told KPGE that in 18 years at the medical center she'd never seen twins give birth on the same day.

"They just had great timing, very unique timing," Schleicher said.

Bao Nhia told KPGE that her daughter Candra Thao weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces. Bao Kou said her daughter Nadalie Xiong was "7 pounds, exactly. Almost the same!"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Heading into Election Day, we'll have mostly sunny skies this morning before clouds and scattered rain chances move in this afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Not expecting a washout though. Highs will remain below average in the lowers 50s. We cool down behind the front heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events