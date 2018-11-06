These places are offering free or discounted rides to voters today

Millions of people across the country are heading out to vote today, and some major transportation providers are helping them get there.

Here are some of the ways ride-share services and public transportation lines are helping voters exercise their rights.

Business and industry sectors Business, economy and trade Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Politics Public transportation Transportation and warehousing Voters and voting Public bus service Subway and commuter rail

Lyft is offering 50% off codes through Vote.org and other voting nonprofits. They're also partnering with other nonprofits to give free rides to voters in underserved communities.

Uber is offering $10 discounts for voters and is helping people find their precincts with in-app directions. They're also partnering with voting nonprofits for other election day transportation options.

And here are some of the cities that are offering free or discounted rides on public transportation:

Anchorage, AK: Free bus rides for all passengers on the Anchorage People Mover.

Dallas, TX: Free DART rides with a valid voter registration ID card

Houston, TX: Free round-trip service on METRO bus, light-rail and paratransit services. Just tell them you're going to vote.

Indianapolis, IN: Free bus rides through IndyGo.

Knoxville, TN: Free rides on KAT buses all day.

Los Angeles, CA: Free rides on Metro rail lines and buses all day, plus free one-way, bike-share services with a special code. The city is also offering free rides through its accessible transport service.

Raleigh-Durham, NC: Free rides on GoRaleigh and GoDurham buses during voting hours.

Tampa, FL: Free bus rides through the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) with a valid voter registration ID card.

Tucson, AZ: Free rides on Sun Tran, Sun Van, Sun Link, and Sun Express buses.