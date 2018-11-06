Millions of people across the country are heading out to vote today, and some major transportation providers are helping them get there.
Here are some of the ways ride-share services and public transportation lines are helping voters exercise their rights.
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Elections and campaigns
Government and public administration
Politics
Public transportation
Transportation and warehousing
Voters and voting
Public bus service
Subway and commuter rail
Lyft is offering 50% off codes through Vote.org and other voting nonprofits. They're also partnering with other nonprofits to give free rides to voters in underserved communities.
Uber is offering $10 discounts for voters and is helping people find their precincts with in-app directions. They're also partnering with voting nonprofits for other election day transportation options.
And here are some of the cities that are offering free or discounted rides on public transportation:
Anchorage, AK: Free bus rides for all passengers on the Anchorage People Mover.
Dallas, TX: Free DART rides with a valid voter registration ID card
Houston, TX: Free round-trip service on METRO bus, light-rail and paratransit services. Just tell them you're going to vote.
Indianapolis, IN: Free bus rides through IndyGo.
Knoxville, TN: Free rides on KAT buses all day.
Los Angeles, CA: Free rides on Metro rail lines and buses all day, plus free one-way, bike-share services with a special code. The city is also offering free rides through its accessible transport service.
Raleigh-Durham, NC: Free rides on GoRaleigh and GoDurham buses during voting hours.
Tampa, FL: Free bus rides through the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) with a valid voter registration ID card.
Tucson, AZ: Free rides on Sun Tran, Sun Van, Sun Link, and Sun Express buses.
Related Content
- These places are offering free or discounted rides to voters today
- Lyft offers free rides to March for Our Lives participants
- 'Troop Train' Offers Free Rides To Veterans and Their Families
- Elon Musk's LA tunnel is almost finished - and he's offering free rides
- Discount drugmaker Teva is cutting 14,000 jobs
- Nutella discount sparks chaos in French supermarkets
- FedEx will keep its NRA discount
- Discount brokerages face a new threat: JPMorgan
- BlackRock will offer gun-free retirement funds