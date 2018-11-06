Clear

URGENT - Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, daughters as part of plea deal

(CNN) -- A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters a...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters as part of a plea deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty, the office of Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said Tuesday. Chris Watts pleaded guilty to the nine charges he faced, including first-degree murder and unlawful termination of a pregnancy, for the August slayings of his wife, Shanann, who was found in a shallow grave, his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, whose remains were found in commercial oil tanks.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
