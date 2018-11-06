URGENT - Colorado man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, daughters as part of plea deal

(CNN) -- A Colorado man pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing his pregnant wife and his two young daughters as part of a plea deal that allows him to avoid the death penalty, the office of Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said Tuesday. Chris Watts pleaded guilty to the nine charges he faced, including first-degree murder and unlawful termination of a pregnancy, for the August slayings of his wife, Shanann, who was found in a shallow grave, his two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, whose remains were found in commercial oil tanks.
