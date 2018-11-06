Clear

URGENT - CNN projects Clinton running mate, Tim Kaine, and primary opponent, Bernie Sanders, will win re-election

(CNN) -- The first Senate calls of the night are for Hillary Clinton's 2016 primary opponent, Bernie Sand...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 7:38 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 7:38 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The first Senate calls of the night are for Hillary Clinton's 2016 primary opponent, Bernie Sanders, and her running mate, Tim Kaine — both of whom will win re-election, CNN projects.

