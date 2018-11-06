Clear

Ocasio-Cortez to be youngest woman ever elected to Congress

New York Democratic congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will win her general election race easily...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 8:50 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New York Democratic congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will win her general election race easily and become the youngest woman ever in Congress, CNN has projected.

Having turned 29 last month, Ocasio-Cortez will inch out the previous holder of the distinction, New York Democratic Rep. Elise Stefanik, who was elected to Congress at age 30.

Ocasio-Cortez defeated New York Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary election earlier this year. The victory was considered a stunner and helped make Ocasio-Cortez a national political figure.

Crowley was the No. 4 Democrat in the House and seen as a potential speaker one day. His loss effectively handed the seat to Ocasio-Cortez, a Latina who has become a key left-wing voice.

Ocasio-Cortez ran unabashedly to Crowley's left in the New York City district and previously worked as an organizer on Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign. She is the daughter of Puerto Rican parents and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

