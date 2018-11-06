Clear

URGENT - Blackburn withstands challenge from Bredesen to win Tennessee Senate, CNN projects

(CNN) -- Rep. Marsha Blackburn will win the race to represent Tennessee in the US Senate, CNN can project...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 8:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Rep. Marsha Blackburn will win the race to represent Tennessee in the US Senate, CNN can project, outlasting a challenge from former Gov. Phil Bredesen, a Democrat who looked to run against his party to win in a state President Donald Trump won by 26 percentage points in 2016. Blackburn, a conservative lawmaker closely tied to the President, looked to nationalize the Senate race as much as possible, hoping to tap into the same conservatism that elected Trump in order to blunt some goodwill Bredesen had built up during his two terms as governor. Trump visited the state three times. Blackburn will be the first female senator to represent her state. Democrats had hoped to pick up Tennessee as part of a narrow path to retaking the Senate.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
