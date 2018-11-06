Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

URGENT - Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects

(CNN) -- Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects, gaining new power to ...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 10:42 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 10:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects, gaining new power to challenge President Donald Trump for the next two years of his presidency. Republicans are projected to keep the Senate, setting up a divided Congress until the 2020 elections. The Democratic path to victory has run straight through the nation's suburbs, where the party has seized on deep antipathy towards Trump. Early victories in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., Miami, Detroit, Denver, Philadelphia and New Jersey have anchored Democratic wins on Tuesday evening, putting them on a path towards control of the House in 2018.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events