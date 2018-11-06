URGENT - Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects

(CNN) -- Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives, CNN projects, gaining new power to challenge President Donald Trump for the next two years of his presidency. Republicans are projected to keep the Senate, setting up a divided Congress until the 2020 elections. The Democratic path to victory has run straight through the nation's suburbs, where the party has seized on deep antipathy towards Trump. Early victories in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., Miami, Detroit, Denver, Philadelphia and New Jersey have anchored Democratic wins on Tuesday evening, putting them on a path towards control of the House in 2018.
