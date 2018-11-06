URGENT - Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Beto O'Rourke, CNN projects

(CNN) -- Sen. Ted Cruz will defeat Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the race for Senate in Texas, CNN projects, holding off the progressive online fundraising sensation and leaving Democrats who hoped to snap a 24-year statewide losing streak disappointed again.
