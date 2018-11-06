Clear
URGENT - Republicans have retained control of the Senate, CNN projects

(CNN) -- Republicans will maintain control of the Senate after ousting Democratic senators in Indiana and North Dakota, CNN projects. Republicans staved off Democratic challenges in Tennessee and Texas, eliminating the Democrats' path to the two-seat gain they needed to claim the majority.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
