URGENT - Mississippi's Senate race goes to a runoff

(CNN) -- With no candidate getting 50% of the vote, Mississippi's special Senate race between Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith and Democrat Mike Espy will will advance to a runoff on November 27th.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
