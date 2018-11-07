Clear
URGENT - Republican Ron DeSantis will become Florida's next governor

(CNN) -- Republican Ron DeSantis will win the race to become Florida's 46th governor, CNN projects, defea...

Posted: Nov. 6, 2018 11:54 PM
Updated: Nov. 6, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Republican Ron DeSantis will win the race to become Florida's 46th governor, CNN projects, defeating Democrat Andrew Gillum to become the state's fourth consecutive GOP chief executive. By outlasting Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor vying to become Florida's first African American governor, DeSantis also gave a boost to President Donald Trump, who campaigned for the former congressman at two events in the final days before the election -- and whose endorsement DeSantis traded on to win the nomination over the establishment favorite, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
