URGENT - Democrats pick up Senate seat in Nevada with Rosen win

(CNN) -- Rep. Jacky Rosen will win her bid to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, CNN can proje...

(CNN) -- Rep. Jacky Rosen will win her bid to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller in Nevada, CNN can project, delivering a key Senate pick up for Democrats. Heller's campaign was defined by his awkward dance with President Donald Trump, someone that the senator flip-flopped on throughout the President's first two years in office. After saying he was "99 percent" against Trump, Heller fully embraced him during his campaign for re-election. Rosen tapped into Nevada's leftward tilt in recent years in her effort to oust the vulnerable Republican. Democrats have won the last three presidential elections in Nevada.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
