Hanoi to host new Formula One grand prix

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 3:28 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 3:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Vietnamese Grand Prix will be added to the Formula One calendar from April 2020 as the sport's owners look to "develop new destination cities to broaden" F1's appeal."

Hanoi promoter Vingroup has signed a multi-year deal to host the race, which will start as a street race in Vietnam's capital around a 5.565 kilometer track.

"We are really looking forward to seeing Formula 1 cars speeding around the streets of this fantastic city from 2020," said F1's chairman and chief executive Chase Carey.

More to follow.

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
