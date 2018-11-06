Hanoi to host new Formula One grand prix

The Vietnamese Grand Prix will be added to the Formula One calendar from April 2020 as the sport's owners look to "develop new destination cities to broaden" F1's appeal."

Hanoi promoter Vingroup has signed a multi-year deal to host the race, which will start as a street race in Vietnam's capital around a 5.565 kilometer track.

"We are really looking forward to seeing Formula 1 cars speeding around the streets of this fantastic city from 2020," said F1's chairman and chief executive Chase Carey.

