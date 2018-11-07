Clear

URGENT - Scott Walker defeated for re-election

(CNN) -- CNN projects Republican Gov. Scott Walker was defeated in a bid for a third term as Wisconsin go...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 4:05 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 4:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- CNN projects Republican Gov. Scott Walker was defeated in a bid for a third term as Wisconsin governor, losing to State Superintendent Tony Evers in a razor-thin margin.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events