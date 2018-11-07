Late night comedians react to split Congress

The Democrats won control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, prompting jokes and songs on late night TV.

Stephen Colbert and other hosts broadcast their shows live on Tuesday night after the results came in. Colbert choose to kick off CBS' "The Late Show" with a song called "We're Stuck In This Together."

"What a strange couple of centuries the last two years have been," Colbert said as he introduced the prerecorded song. "One thing I know for sure, whichever side won today, the good news is Americans are all in this together. The bad news is same as the good news."

During the live portion of the show, Colbert put the Democrats victory in the House in perspective.

"The Democrats have taken control of half of one of the three branches of government," Colbert said. "All the GOP has is the other half of Congress, the Supreme Court and a President who does whatever he wants."

Jimmy Kimmel opened his live show on ABC by saying that Tuesday felt like "America is in the doctor's office waiting for our STD results to come back."

"No matter what happens, whether you are Republican or Democrat, I think we can all agree that the big loser this year is all of our Thanksgiving dinners," the host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" said. "Thanksgiving is ruined."

Kimmel then mentioned that the Democrats flipped the House like "it was a three-bedroom craftsman in Echo Park" and that Trump was reportedly blaming Paul Ryan for the loss of the House.

"He is said to be so disappointed in the speaker of the House, he might start calling him 'Don Jr.,'" the TV host joked.

Kimmel also commented on Sen. Ted Cruz beating Beto O'Rourke in a contentious battle in Texas.

"Ted Cruz did manage to keep his seat," he said. "The only way to get rid of Ted Cruz is to pour salt on him when he crawls onto your driveway."

Over on The Daily Show's live Election Night special — titled "Democalypse 2018: Let's Try This Again, America" — host Trevor Noah broke down the big news.

"I don't know about you, but I was hella nervous today," he said. "Spent the whole day updating social media waiting to hear the results, but now the votes are in and it's official: Idris Elba is People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive!"

After calming down about Elba being on the cover of People, Noah also had some things to say about the midterms.

"Oh, and there was another vote that had me worried today," he said. "The midterms — the day where voters were going to decide ... is America racist or is it openly racist?"