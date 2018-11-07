These are the House Republicans swept out on Tuesday night

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives Tuesday evening, eking out wins in several close races and unseating several Republican incumbents. These are the Republicans who unsuccessfully sought re-election.
1. Mike Coffman, CO-6
2. Carlos Curbelo, FL-26
3. Peter Roskam, IL-6
4. Randy Hultgren, IL-14
5. Rod Blum, IA-1
6. David Young, IA-3
7. Kevin Yoder, KS-03
8. Mike Bishop, MI-08
9. Jason Lewis, MN-2
10. Erik Paulsen, MN-3
11. Leonard Lance, NJ-7
12. Dan Donovan, NY-11
13. John Faso, NY-19
14. Claudia Tenney, NY-22
15. Steve Russell, OK-5
16. Keith Rothfus, PA-17
17. John Culberson, TX-7
18. Pete Sessions, TX-32
19. Scott Taylor, VA-2
20. Dave Brat, VA-7
21. Barbara Comstock, VA-10
