These are the House Republicans swept out on Tuesday night

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives Tuesday evening, eking out wins in several close race...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 5:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Democrats took control of the House of Representatives Tuesday evening, eking out wins in several close races and unseating several Republican incumbents. These are the Republicans who unsuccessfully sought re-election.

1. Mike Coffman, CO-6

2. Carlos Curbelo, FL-26

3. Peter Roskam, IL-6

4. Randy Hultgren, IL-14

5. Rod Blum, IA-1

6. David Young, IA-3

7. Kevin Yoder, KS-03

8. Mike Bishop, MI-08

9. Jason Lewis, MN-2

10. Erik Paulsen, MN-3

11. Leonard Lance, NJ-7

12. Dan Donovan, NY-11

13. John Faso, NY-19

14. Claudia Tenney, NY-22

15. Steve Russell, OK-5

16. Keith Rothfus, PA-17

17. John Culberson, TX-7

18. Pete Sessions, TX-32

19. Scott Taylor, VA-2

20. Dave Brat, VA-7

21. Barbara Comstock, VA-10

Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
