Clear

The moment people went wild for Colorado's first 'first man'

In one of election night's many firsts, Colorado elected Jared Polis, ...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 8:51 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 8:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

In one of election night's many firsts, Colorado elected Jared Polis, who will be the country's first openly gay governor. Not only is Polis open about his sexuality, he has a long-term partner named Marlon Reis.

The realization that there wouldn't just be a barrier-breaking gay man in the governor's mansion, but a gay couple, was not lost on Polis' supporters.

Colorado

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Governors

Gubernatorial races

Heads of government

North America

Politics

Southwestern United States

State elections

The Americas

United States

Demographic groups

Gays and lesbians

Jared Polis

Political Figures - US

Population and demographics

Sex and gender issues

Society

They went nuts when Polis introduced Reis as the state's "first, first man" during his victory speech.

"I want to thank ... my personal support network -- first and foremost, of course, my amazing partner, and the first 'first man' in the history of Colorado, Marlon Reis," Polis said to a cheering crowd.

Polis didn't say much else for a while after that, because the applause kept going and going.

Polis was also the first openly gay man to be elected to the House 2008, before gay marriage was legalized nationwide. Even then, he and Reis were open about the struggles that came with being a same-sex couple in politics. They have two young children together.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events