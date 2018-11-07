Clear

Dead brothel owner wins Nevada state assembly seat

Dennis Hof, a Nevada brothel owner and reality TV star who died last month, won an election for Nevada's 36t...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 8:51 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 8:51 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Dennis Hof, a Nevada brothel owner and reality TV star who died last month, won an election for Nevada's 36th Assembly District Tuesday night, the Nevada Secretary of State's office said.

Hof, who ran as a Republican, defeated Democratic challenger Lesia Romanov by more than 7,000 votes, the office said.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Legislative bodies

Nevada

North America

Politics

Prostitution

Sex and gender issues

Sex crimes

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Nevada's 36th Assembly District sits in the southern portion of the state, and includes portions of Nye, Lincoln and of Clark counties. According to state law, county officials will now appoint a fellow Republican who also resides in the district to take Hof's seat.

Hof, a self-proclaimed pimp, was found dead October 16 after celebrating his 72nd birthday at one of his ranches. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Hof -- the star of HBO's "Cathouse" series who Republican consultant Roger Stone had called "Trump from Pahrump" -- had ousted a sitting Republican member of Nevada's State Assembly in a primary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
The clouds have moved back into the area this morning along with some chilly temperatures in the 30s. We cool down thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events