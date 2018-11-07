A Republican congressman-elect who was the target of an insensitive "Saturday Night Live" joke said Wednesday that entertainers and politicians, including President Donald Trump, should tone down their divisive rhetoric and not "attack someone's core."
Dan Crenshaw -- who lost his right eye in 2012 while serving as a Navy SEAL in Iraq -- urged athletes and comedians Wednesday to "take a break from politics."
Government and public administration
Government organizations - US
Politics
US Congress
US House of Representatives
Arts and entertainment
Television comedies
Television programming
"Please don't politicize your comedy in a way that is just mean-spirited," he told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "And that's what happened this weekend, but it happens a lot more than just that. I think the American people could use a break."
"I'm going to try to be part of the solution there, not part of the problem," he continued. "And by that I mean, don't attack someone's core, don't attack someone's intent if you disagree with them."
The Houston-area congressman-elect also said that Trump should use less incendiary speech.
"I would always call for him to tone down the rhetoric sometimes and lower the temperature," Crenshaw said. "It would certainly help."
But Crenshaw also lamented the overly personal attacks that he felt were directed at conservatives.
"Especially on the conservative side, we feel as though every time we have a policy disagreement, the left attacks who we are," he said. "They attack our intent, as if we were bad people."
Related Content
- Congressman-elect targeted in SNL joke urges civility in politics
- South Carolina congressman jokes about Kavanaugh sexual assault controversy
- 'SNL' cast members' moms critique the show's political sketches
- Democrats target California congressman over fire prevention stances
- Illinois Democratic congressman being challenged on left by political newcomer
- A congressman joins the list of accused political figures
- Clinton urges political action in response to Parkland shooting
- Lindsey Graham's joke draws backlash
- Two GOP congressman facing indictment win re-election, CNN projects
- Clinton: Civility starts by electing Democrats