Michael Douglas' dad Kirk got him emotional at Hollywood star ceremony

The magnitude of Michael Douglas receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was not lost on the actor.

But it was the presence of his father, 101-year-old Kirk Douglas, in a wheelchair, that made the younger Douglas emotional at the ceremony.

Arts and entertainment Celebrities Celebrity and pop culture Kirk Douglas Michael Douglas

"It means so much to me, Dad, that you're here today," the Douglas said, noting that his father turns 102 in a month. "Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I'll say it simply, with all my heart: I'm so proud to be your son."

As Michael Douglas celebrated 50 years in the industry, he was was surrounded by friends and family, including son Cameron, brother Joel and wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones,.

He played tribute to his spouse, whom he called the "love my of my life."

"I'm talking about Catherine," Douglas said. "Thank you, darling, for your support and your love and your patience. By the way, in another week we're celebrating our 18th anniversary, so thank you for the best 18 years of my life, sweetheart."

Douglas's "The China Syndrome" co-star Jane Fonda, his former agent Ron Meyer, "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack, and Douglas's "Black Rain" co-star Andy Garcia were also present at the ceremony.

Douglas jokingly made sure to plug his new Netflix comedy series "The Kominsky Method."

"Some would use this opoortunity to talk about my new Chuck Lorre [who created the series] Netflix show 'The Kominsky Method,' opening on November 16," he said. "Not me."