URGENT - Lamont defeats Stefanowski in Connecticut governor's race

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 10:04 AM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- CNN has projected that Democrat Ned Lamont will win the Connecticut governor's race, defeating Republican Bob Stefanowski after a closely contested race. This is a Democratic hold on the governor's mansion in Connecticut.

