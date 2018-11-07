Clear

Nelson calls for recount in Florida Senate race

Florida Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson called Wednesday for a recount in his race for re-election against Republi...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Florida Democrat Sen. Bill Nelson called Wednesday for a recount in his race for re-election against Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

In a statement from Nelson's office, the longtime incumbent said Scott had prematurely declared victory in the race, which CNN has not yet called.

Bill Nelson

Continents and regions

Elections (by type)

Elections and campaigns

Florida

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Rowing

Southeastern United States

Sports and recreation

The Americas

United States

US Congress

US Federal elections

US Senate

US Senate elections

Water sports

Rick Scott

In Florida, an automatic recount is triggered when the final margin is less than .5% and is not triggered by candidate requests. Votes were still being counted Wednesday morning, but Scott's lead was within that margin, according to CNN projections. The initial vote count won't be finalized until Saturday at noon.

A spokesman for Scott chided Nelson over the request.

"This race is over. It's a sad way for Bill Nelson to end his career," Chris Hartline said in a statement. "He is desperately trying to hold on to something that no longer exists."

Nelson's statement said his campaign intends to have "observers in all 67 counties watching for any irregularities, mistakes or unusual partisan activities."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
The clouds have moved back into the area this morning along with some chilly temperatures in the 30s. We cool down thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events