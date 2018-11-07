Clear

URGENT -

(CNN) -- Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win a third term in the Senate, CNN projects, outlasting million...

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Nov. 7, 2018 12:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Democratic Sen. Jon Tester will win a third term in the Senate, CNN projects, outlasting millions of outside spending and an intense focus on the race from President Donald Trump. Tester was widely seen early in the cycle as a vulnerable Democrat due to the fact Trump won the state by 20 points just two years ago. But Tester's unique brand as a farmer from Big Sandy and personal connection to the state provided a contrast to Republican Matt Rosendale, whose ties to the state were constantly in question.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Mostly sunny skies this morning across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds have moved back into the area this afternoon. We cool down behind the front thanks to the northwest winds heading into Wednesday under sunny skies and highs in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events