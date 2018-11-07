President Donald Trump on Wednesday fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
"At your request I am submitting my resignation," Sessions wrote in a letter to White House chief of staff John Kelly.
Matthew Whitaker will take over as acting attorney general, the President said.
Whitaker is expected to take charge of the the Russia investigation and special counsel Robert Mueller from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
"We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well ...We thank Attorney General Jeff Sessions for his service, and wish him well! A permanent replacement will be nominated at a later date," Trump tweeted.
Trump did not answer a direct question about Sessions during his news conference Wednesday, saying that on the whole he is "extremely" satisfied with his Cabinet.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired
- URGENT - Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
- Jeff Sessions out as attorney general
- Trump wishes he hadn't picked Jeff Sessions for attorney general
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions repeats 'lock her up' chant
- Jeff Sessions Fast Facts
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions was right to tell President Trump no
- Koch network leader says Attorney General Jeff Sessions 'on board' with prison reform
- Attorney General Jeff Sessions on DOJ IG report: 'We're not going to be defensive'
- Trump calls Attorney General Jeff Sessions 'scared stiff and Missing in Action'