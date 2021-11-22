5 dead and more than 40 injured after SUV drives through Christmas parade in Wisconsin

(WAUKESHA, Wi.) New details emerging from the horrific scene out of Wisconsin.

Police now confirm five people are dead and over 40 injured after a red SUV plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, near Milwaukee.

Police say the situation is still fluid.

They do have one person in custody, as well as the suv and the investigation, including figuring out a motive, is ongoing.

A festive christmas parade turned deadly as the driver of this red SUV plowed through those marching and onlookers.

"Our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration," Shawn Reilly, mayor of Waukesha said.

Police confirm at least five people were killed and more than 40 hurt, including dozens of children.

"A red SUV came barreling down the middle of the road, kind of swerving in and out. I would say maybe going 30 miles per hour,” witness Kaylee Staral said.

Part of the mayhem was caught on camera showing the instant when the holiday cheery scene turned into chaos.

Matthew Rude was at the parade with his two young daughters, they escaped unharmed.

"I didn't get any sleep last night. I kept replaying what I witnessed, and what could have potentially happened to myself and my children, and just thinking about the families that were affected last night. Their lives are forever changed,” Rude said.

As authorities investigated the area remains shut down and public schools are closed today.

Waukesha police are now working with state and federal partners to pinpoint the motive.

"We're no longer looking for a suspect vehicle. We do have a person of interest in custody at the moment, but this is still a very fluid investigation,” Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

Law enforcement sources told ABC news, a preliminary assessment indicates the driver was fleeing a previous crime when he mowed down the crowd.

Again, police say a person of interest is in custody, they also say at this point there does not appear to be a nexus to terrorism, but still a lot of unanswered questions here.