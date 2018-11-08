Robyn Denholm is replacing Elon Musk as head of Tesla's board

Tesla has chosen a new leader for its board of directors after Elon Musk was forced to step down.
The electric car company said late Wednesday that Musk will be succeeded by Robyn Denholm, the chief financial officer of Australian telecommunications company Telstra.
Denholm, who is already a member of Tesla's (TLSA) board, will begin working at the company full time after her six-month notice period with Telstra is over.
"To ensure a smooth transition during the remainder of Robyn's time at Telstra, Elon will be a resource to Robyn and provide any support that she requests in her role as chair," Tesla said in a statement.
Musk was forced to step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine in a deal to settle charges brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this year.
This is a developing story.
