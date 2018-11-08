Clear

Prince Harry reveals why Charles walked Meghan up the aisle

Britain's Prince Harry has praised his father, the Prince of Wales, for walking Meghan Markle down the aisle...

Britain's Prince Harry has praised his father, the Prince of Wales, for walking Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding in May.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, asked Prince Charles to step in and perform the symbolic role after Meghan's father pulled out for medical reasons.

"I asked him to and I think he knew it was coming and he immediately said, 'Yes, of course, I'll do whatever Meghan needs and I'm here to support you,'" Harry said in an interview for a new BBC documentary.

Harry, 34, revealed that Charles was keen to "step up and be that support," according to a transcript released by the UK's public service broadcaster.

The inside story of the wedding, which took place in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, is part of a documentary to be aired later on Thursday marking the Prince of Wales' 70th birthday next week.

Footage from the wedding shows Harry whispering a quick thank you to his father for the gesture, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, spoke of the emotional moment in the film.

"I think that was very touching. Sitting where I was, you couldn't hear what he said," Prince Charles' wife said. "But afterwards, watching it on the television, I think it was a very ... it was a lovely gesture."

Harry then underlined his gratitude to his father.

"I've been brought up well. You've gotta say thank you. Just because he's my father that doesn't mean I can just sort of go, 'Okay, that's all, I'll take it from here,'" he said. "I was very grateful for him to be able to do that."

Camilla also mentioned her husband's attention to detail, including the moment he held hands with Doria Ragland, Meghan's mother, during the ceremony.

"Seeing my husband actually take the bride's mother by the hand to sign the registry, it's something that moved everybody," said Camilla.

"It's the things he does behind the scenes that people don't know about. I don't think people realize quite how kind he is."

