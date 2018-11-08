Clear

URGENT - Pediatrician Kim Schrier wins in Washington state for another Democratic pick up in the House

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- In another pick-up for House Democrats, Kim Schrier has defeated Republican Dino Rossi in the state of Washington's 8th District to be elected to Congress, CNN projects. "Congress is broken, and people in the 8th District are ready for a community pediatrician to bring a dose of common sense to DC," Schrier, a pediatrician, said in a statement Wednesday.

For Thursday, things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Highs will be bitterly cold with temperatures in the morning in the 20s then only going up into in the upper 30s.
