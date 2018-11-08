Pediatrician Kim Schrier wins in Washington state for another Democratic pick up in the House

In another pick-up for House Democrats, Kim Schrier has defeated Republican Dino Rossi in the state of Washington's 8th Congressional District, CNN projects.

"Congress is broken, and people in the 8th District are ready for a community pediatrician to bring a dose of common sense to DC," Schrier said in a statement Wednesday. Once sworn in, Schrier will be the only female doctor serving in Congress, according to her campaign.

In his concession statement, Rossi, a businessman and former state senator, urged supporters to remain involved in democracy.

"While this race did not end in the way you or I would have liked, I urge you to stay involved in the democratic process. We all need to stay informed, get involved, and hold public officials accountable for the decisions they make," he said, adding, "our country is strongest when people get involved in their communities, whether in political or non-political ways."

The district's current congressman, Republican Rep. Dave Reichert, will retire at the end of this term, making it a key pick-up for House Democrats looking to further grow their newly won majority.

The 8th Congressional District has been held by Republicans since it was created in the 1980s, but former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the majority of the votes in the district in 2016.