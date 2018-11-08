Clear

URGENT - Justice Ginsburg hospitalized after fracturing ribs in fall

(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wedne...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 9:56 AM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 9:56 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg fractured three ribs after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday night, the Supreme Court said in a statement. According to the statement, Ginsburg, 85, experienced discomfort after going home following the fall and was admitted to George Washington University Thursday morning for observation and treatment.

For Thursday, things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Highs will be bitterly cold with temperatures in the morning in the 20s then only going up into in the upper 30s.
