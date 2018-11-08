Former JLS singer Oritsé Williams denies raping fan

Former JLS singer Oritsé Williams denied raping a fan after a 2016 concert during a court hearing on Thursday.

Police charged the 31-year-old with rape in September as a result of an incident that allegedly took place after a performance in the English city of Wolverhampton in December 2016. He and another man were charged with sexual offenses at the time.

Williams denied the charge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday and was granted unconditional bail until his May 14 trial in the same court, the Press Association reported.

Co-defendant Jamien Nagadhana, who is also 31, denied a charge of assault by penetration in connection with the incident, PA reported.

Williams rose to fame as part of the four-piece British boy band JLS. The group finished as runners-up on "The X Factor" reality-TV show in 2008 before releasing five UK No. 1 singles.

He later embarked on a solo career, but announced he was suspending his charity work in the wake of his arrest, writing in a statement at the time: "Unfortunately the press speculation is likely to be unhelpful to the charities I work with."