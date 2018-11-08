Britons are still watching black-and-white TV

Black-and-white televisions haven't yet gone the way of the dinosaur in the UK.

More than 7,000 households still use monochromatic television sets more than half a century after color transmissions were first broadcast across the UK, the licensing body, TV Licensing, said in a statement.

London is home to the most black-and-white licenses in the country, at 1,768 , followed by 431 licenses in the West Midlands and 390 in Greater Manchester in the north of England, the body said.

The number of monochromatic licenses issued has been declining in recent years. There were 212,000 in 2000, but fewer than 10,000 in 2015.

"Over half of the UK's TVs now connect to the internet, so it's interesting that more than 7,000 households still choose to watch their favorite shows on a black and white telly," Jason Hill, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said in the statement.

In the UK, licenses are required to watch or record live TV on any device. At £150.50 (around $197), a color license is three times the price of a black-and-white one.