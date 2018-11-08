Clear

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A well-planned birth. A change of age. And a terrible idea. It's time for this week's politics-free news....

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A well-planned birth. A change of age. And a terrible idea. It's time for this week's politics-free news.

A legend's journey

Government and public administration

Politics

"Amazing Grace," a documentary featuring Aretha Franklin's performances, will be released after an almost 50-year delay.

A coordinated birth

A pair of twin sisters from California unexpectedly passed on the tradition of sharing a birthday to their own children by giving birth just an hour apart from each other - even though they had different due dates.

A fishy encounter

The chicken joke is outdated. People are now trying to find out why a bunch of salmon is crossing the road.

A dream come true

"Breaking Bad" fans, your prayers have been answered. The show will be turning its plot into a movie, and we can't wait.

A renewed ID, please

Emile Ratelband, 69, launched a legal bid to change his age by 20 years. Why go through the trouble? To improve his chances on Tinder, of course.

A bad idea

Sleeping at work? Not a good idea. Pretending to sleep at work? Even worse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Thursday night things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around an inch to two inches, mainly on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, but you'll still want to take it easy in case you run into some slick spots.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events