Clear

Whitaker recusal from Mueller probe appears unlikely

New acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has given no indication he believes he needs to step aside from...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:35 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

New acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has given no indication he believes he needs to step aside from overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling, one person familiar with his thinking told CNN Thursday.

That belief is echoed by White House officials who also do not believe Whitaker needs to recuse himself, sources tell CNN.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Investigations

Matt Whitaker

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US federal government

White House

There has been much speculation about whether Whitaker will recuse himself given his past criticism of the investigation.

The Washington Post reported Thursday about Whitaker's position, also noting that people close to him do not believe he would approve Mueller seeking a subpoena of President Donald Trump.

From a practical standpoint, one of the sources said, it would defeat the entire purpose of naming him as acting attorney general since Trump railed against Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

While Whitaker has made questionable comments that could create the appearance of a conflict of interest, there isn't a legal conflict. Even if ethics advisers at the Justice Department suggest he step aside, Whitaker is not obligated to follow the advice, sources explained.

One senior White House official noted that the Sessions situation was different. As a campaign surrogate, Sessions was arguably "substantially involved in the conduct that is the subject of the investigation," according to Justice Department regulations. Whitaker's writings do not fall under that requirement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Thursday night things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around an inch to two inches, mainly on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, but you'll still want to take it easy in case you run into some slick spots.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events