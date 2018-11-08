Remember the midterms? Here's where key races stand

Election Day was Tuesday, but votes are still being counted and some key races remain undecided.

Here's a breakdown of where things stand:

House

Democrats so far have picked up a net of 31 seats in the House of Representatives, with 11 key races still undecided. That brings the current balance of power tally to 225 Democratic-held seats to 199 Republican seats.

Here's where vote count stands in the 11 races still outstanding:

CA-10: Republican Rep. Jeff Denham (50.6%) vs. Democrat Josh Harder (49.4%)

CA-39: Republican Young Kim (51.3%) vs. Democrat Gil Cisneros (48.7%)

CA-45: Republican Rep. Mimi Walters (51.6%) vs Democrat Katie Porter (48.4%)

CA-48: Democrat Harley Rouda (51.0%) vs. Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (49.0%)

CA-49: Democrat Mike Levin (53.5%) vs. Republican Diane Harkey (46.5%)

(Note: California leaves a substantial share of its votes uncounted on Election Night, and the margins in these seats are too close for a projection until we know how many votes remain to be counted.)

GA-7: Republican Rep. Rob Woodall (50.2%) vs. Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux (49.8%)

MN-1: Republican Jim Hagedorn (50.2%) vs. Democrat Dan Feehan (49.8%)

NJ-3: Democrat Andrew Kim (49.8%) vs. Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur (48.9%)

NM-2: Democrat Xochitl Torres Small (50.7%) vs. Republican Yvette Herrell (49.3%)

UT-4: Democrat Ben McAdams (51.3%) vs. Republican Rep. Mia Love (48.7%)

(Note: In each of these districts, we are awaiting clarification on the number of ballots still to be counted.)

ME-2: Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin (46.2%) vs. Democrat Jared Golden (45.7%)

(Note: No candidate has received 50% of the vote, and the secretary of state has confirmed that Maine will conduct an automatic runoff using its new ranked choice voting tabulation process. We expect the final results of that count next week.)

Senate

Republican currently hold 51 seats. Democrats hold 46 seats.

Two key Senate races remain undecided, and Mississippi will head to a runoff November 27.

Arizona: Republican Martha McSally (49.4%) vs. Democrat Kyrsten Sinema (48.4%)

(Note: In Arizona, CNN estimates 600,000 votes remain to be counted.)

Florida: Republican Rick Scott (50.1%) vs. Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson (49.9%)

(Note: In Florida, the margins are narrow enough that it's possible there could be an automatic recount. An automatic recount is triggered when the margin is .5% or less. A hand recount is triggered when the margin is .25% or less.)

Governors

Democrats have picked up seven governors' seats, giving them control of 23 governorships. Republicans control 26.

There is still one race that has not been decided, and another race where an automatic recount could still occur.

Georgia: Republican Brian Kemp (50.3%) vs. Democrat Stacey Abrams (48.7%)

(Note: CNN has not made a projection in the Georgia governor's race. Kemp has declared victory over Abrams, but Abrams has not conceded. Abrams' campaign said they believe there are enough uncounted ballots to force a December 4 runoff.)

An automatic recount is possible in the Florida governor's race between Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum, even though Gillum has conceded the race. Here's the state of the race: DeSantis has 49.6% of the vote to 49.1% for Gillum. An automatic recount will be triggered if that margin drops to .5% or below. A Gillum campaign official told CNN's Ryan Nobles: "Look, the mayor conceded, he called Ron DeSantis and congratulated the gov-elect, we understand the math. This was a historic result for a Democratic candidate. We got more votes than any previous successful candidate for governor, but we realize that it is not enough."

Gillum for Governor communications director Johanna Cervone said in a statement on Thursday said it was ready for a state-mandated recount.

"On Tuesday night, the Gillum for Governor campaign operated with the best information available about the number of outstanding ballots left to count," Cervone said. "Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported. Our campaign, along with our attorney Barry Richard, is monitoring the situation closely and is ready for any outcome, including a state-mandated recount."