Clear

McMorris Rodgers won't run for re-election as GOP conference chair

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the current No. 4 Republican in the House, will not run for Republican leadersh...

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 2:34 PM
Updated: Nov. 8, 2018 2:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the current No. 4 Republican in the House, will not run for Republican leadership under the minority next Congress, a source familiar with her thinking told CNN on Thursday.

The Washington state lawmaker had been aiming to run for whip, the No. 2 post, if there were a vacancy in that position, the source said, but Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the current House majority whip, will run for minority whip.

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Elections and campaigns

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Political candidates

Political Figures - US

Political organizations

Politics

US Congress

US House of Representatives

US political parties

US Republican Party

If she ran to maintain her position as conference chair, she would face a challenge from Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who announced her candidacy Wednesday. Sources say Cheney was gaining more and more support in the caucus for her conference bid.

Instead, McMorris Rodgers, fresh off a big victory in her competitive district, plans to run for ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

She was first elected to conference chair in 2012. She raised $17 million this cycle, including $2.1 million for the National Republican Congressional Committee and $9 million for members and candidates, according to the source.

McMorris Rodgers' decision was first reported by Politico.

Leadership elections are set for Wednesday. For the top position, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio are both running for minority leader.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Thursday night things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around an inch to two inches, mainly on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, but you'll still want to take it easy in case you run into some slick spots.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events