Tamera Mowry-Housley and husband reveal niece killed in mass shooting

"The Real" co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley are mourning the loss of their niece after learning she was among the 12 people killed in a California mass shooting late Wednesday.

"Our hearts are broken," the couple said in a statement released to CNN. "We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night's shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks. Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time."

2018 California Thousand Oaks bar shooting California Celebrities Continents and regions Crime, law enforcement and corrections Crimes against persons Criminal offenses Homicide Mass murder Murder North America Shootings Southwestern United States Tamera Mowry The Americas Tia Mowry United States Companies Facebook Instagram

The couple had earlier used Twitter and Instagram to both seek information about their niece and prayers.

Complete coverage of Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks mass shooting

Mowry-Housley responded to a tweet Thursday morning from a young woman named Ashley who wrote, "My suitemate is still missing, she is wearing denim shorts, a blue flannel and sneakers, pls let me know if you know anything #Borderline."

"Ashley this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley," the actress wrote. "Can you please DM me your information?"

The former "Sister Sister" star is married to journalist Adam Housley, who earlier had asked followers to pray for "My niece. A beautiful soul."

Housely, who has covered mass shootings as a reporter for Fox News, responded to one tweet by writing, "Staying positive and praying and hoping and wishing there was more I could do."

He also posted a photo of his niece on Instagram.

"I really don't know what to say other than I love this girl with all my heart and I'd give my life right now for a miracle. #thehousleys @alaina.housleyy," the caption read.

According to her Instagram profile tagged by Housley, Alaina Housley was a student at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

"We haven't found her yet," Mowry-Housley wrote prior to learning her niece had died. "It's been 7 hrs since the shooting."

Mowry-Housley's twin sister and former co-star, Tia Mowry, also sought information through social media posts early in the day.

She shared a photo on Instagram of the sisters and Alaina in the bridal party at Mowry-Housley's wedding in 2011.

"Alaina Housely we are praying," Mowry wrote in the caption. "We love u! If you know anything or any information please let us know. We love you! "