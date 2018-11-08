Clear

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcome daughter

Posted: Nov. 8, 2018 3:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Gabrielle Union is a new mom.

The actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and husband Dwyane Wade are parents to a baby girl.

The child, whose name was not disclosed, was born November 7 via surrogate, the actress said.

The "Being Mary Jane" star wrote she and Wade "are sleepless and delirious but so excited."

"11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days," she wrote. "Welcome to the party sweet girl!"

Union and Wade have been married since 2014. This is their first child together.

Wade has three children from previous relationships.

Union opened up about her struggles with infertility in her book, "We're Going to Need More Wine," revealing she's had multiple miscarriages.

She and Wade are raising three children together, two of Wade's and his nephew.

"I never wanted kids," Union told People last year. "Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I'd rather be than with them."

Thursday night things turn quite cold and wintry for us. Another disturbance is forecast to track through parts of Missouri and Kansas bringing likely chances for light snow showers. Right now it looks like snowfall amounts will be light around an inch to two inches, mainly on grassy surfaces. Ground temperatures are still warm enough to keep snow from sticking to the roads, but you'll still want to take it easy in case you run into some slick spots.
