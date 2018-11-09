Clear

Man shot by police after stabbing spree in Melbourne city center

Australian police shot a knife-wielding man who is believed to have stabbed three people in Melbourne's city...

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 1:58 AM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 1:58 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Australian police shot a knife-wielding man who is believed to have stabbed three people in Melbourne's city-center Friday, killing one of them.

Police responded to the scene on Bourke Street after receiving reports of a car on fire, Victoria Police Superintendent David Clayton told reporters shortly after the incident.

Australia

Continents and regions

Melbourne

Oceania

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Law enforcement

Policing and police forces

Cities

Communities and neighborhoods

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Society

Stabbings

Shootings

The officers were immediately confronted by a man brandishing a knife and threatening them. The suspect was shot in the chest by police, Clayton said. He has since been transported to the hospital under police guard and is in a critical condition.

No other suspects are being sought. Clayton said there is no known link to terrorism, but stressed the investigation is still in its early stages.

The incident took place in Melbourne's Central Business District on Friday afternoon when people would have been leaving work. Photo from the scene showed crowds of people behind police barriers.

Witnesses said they heard a big bang and images appeared to show a car on fire.

"There was a massive flame and bang, just smoke and lots of people," witness Shelley Reid told Nine News.

Streets were closed and trams halted while police attend the scene.

The Friday incident took place blocks away from Flinders Street Railway Station, where a driver plowed into pedestrians last year, injuring 18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 31°
Cameron
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Cloudy and cold as we head into late Thursday night across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Snowfall amounts across the area ranged from 1 to 3 inches with heavier amounts to the south and to the west of St. Joseph. Here at the station we received about 2 inches of snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events