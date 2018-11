Trump firma proclama que prohibirá buscar asilo a quienes crucen ilegalmente la frontera

For our Friday, we'll have another cold front pushing through giving us a slight chance of snow. Behind it, the coldest air of the season is moving in. It will also be windy as winds will be picking up from the northwest at 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 at times. Highs will be way below average in the lower 30s. Overnight lows will be in the teens Friday night into Saturday morning. Brrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!

